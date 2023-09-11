Huawei 5G chip speculation mounts as foldable drops

Huawei unveiled its latest foldable for the Chinese market, a device media speculated offered 5G capabilities despite the vendor not listing the chipset or compatible connectivity system in sales material.

The vendor unveiled the Mate X5 on its Chinese site, promoting it on the aesthetics of its folding design, camera, satellite connectivity compatibility and strong signal, credited to use of an AI algorithm to select the best network.

However, as with its Mate 60 Pro revealed less than two weeks ago, Huawei did not identify the chipset or reveal network connectivity options in the specifications, giving rise to speculation the device offers 5G using in-house chips.

Nikkei Asia, among other publications, branded both devices 5G following Mate 60 Pro handset teardowns and speed tests of Huawei’s latest devices.

Last week, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan revealed the country was seeking more information on the chip used in the Mate 60 Pro and its composition.

Huawei is currently the subject of sanctions by the US, which prevents various companies supplying it with technology.

The Mate X5 features a 7.85-inch inner screen and 6.4-inch external. It runs a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main unit and 8MP front, and a 5060mAh battery.

Huawei is yet to release pricing details, though it is expected to be shipped later this month.

Along with the fresh foldable, Huawei unveiled an upgraded version of its Mate 60 Pro the Mate 60 Pro+.