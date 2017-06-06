English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

HTC Vive gains Apple VR compatability

06 JUN 2017

HTC’s VR ambitions received a boost after it was confirmed the Taiwan-headquartered company’s Vive headset will be compatible with Apple’s new Mac High Sierra operating system (OS).

Apple used the Vive headset in a demonstration at its annual worldwide developer’s conference on 5 June, and the company said in a statement the macOS High Sierra will “add support for VR content creation for the first time”.

The US vendor is working with Valve’s SteamVR platform to optimise content for Mac PCs, and this will enable connection to the HTC Vive headset, which also works in conjunction with the SteamVR system.

Apple’s macOS update is scheduled for availability later this year and the company added: “leading VR companies are joining Apple to drive VR innovation on the Mac with features coming later this year”.

For HTC, which also worked on VR with Intel and Google, adding Apple Mac capability gives it access to more than 100 million Mac users, and significantly boosts the attractiveness of the Vive headset for consumers.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

HTC targets high-end with squeezable smartphone

HTC lowers Q1 loss, pins hopes on key flagship launch

Samsung tipped to fend off Daydream VR challenge
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association