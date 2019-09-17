Google sets date for Pixel launch - Mobile World Live

Google’s new Pixel smartphones are expected to be unveiled at an event in New York on 15 October.

There was no official confirmation, but the internet giant invited media to a launch event, running under the strap line “Made by Google”, where it is expected to unveil its latest products.

Various leaks have already surfaced, speculating the company will release the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and possibly a Pixel 4 XL 5G variant.

According to rumours, Google Pixel 4 will have a 5.8-inch screen and the Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch AMOLED display.

The phones are also tipped to incorporate face recognition system and a gesture sensing feature which will allow performing actions by hand gesturing.

The new Pixel flagships will reportedly offer 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, two front-facing 16-megapixel cameras and 12-megapixel rear cameras. It is also expected that the battery capacity of Pixel 4 will be 2,800mAh, while the pro version will come with a 3,700mAh battery.