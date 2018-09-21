Google falls foul of Turkish watchdog

Turkey’s competition authority is reported to have reprimanded Google for violating the country’s laws with its mobile software sales.

While the TRY93 million ($14.8 million) fine is unlikely to cause much concern for the search giant, it is another example of its practices in the mobile market falling on the wrong side of regulation. Hurriyet Daily News said Google was given six months to make changes in order to “reinstall effective competition in the market and end the violation”.

Earlier this year, the European Commission levied a whopping €4.3 billion ($5.1 billion) fine on the company for abusing the dominant position of its Android platform. The company’s policies with regard to app bundling were at the heart of this, with mandated and prominent positions for Google titles hampering the market for its competitors.

In April, the company also settled a long running spat with Russia’s competition authorities, again related to Android.