English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google falls foul of Turkish watchdog

21 SEP 2018

Turkey’s competition authority is reported to have reprimanded Google for violating the country’s laws with its mobile software sales.

While the TRY93 million ($14.8 million) fine is unlikely to cause much concern for the search giant, it is another example of its practices in the mobile market falling on the wrong side of regulation. Hurriyet Daily News said Google was given six months to make changes in order to “reinstall effective competition in the market and end the violation”.

Earlier this year, the European Commission levied a whopping €4.3 billion ($5.1 billion) fine on the company for abusing the dominant position of its Android platform. The company’s policies with regard to app bundling were at the heart of this, with mandated and prominent positions for Google titles hampering the market for its competitors.

In April, the company also settled a long running spat with Russia’s competition authorities, again related to Android.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Google facing blockbuster EU fine for Android activities

Google set for renewed smartwatch push

Blog: Tech tribulations follow US/China trade spat
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association