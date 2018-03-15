Google drops Android tag from wearables OS

Google confirmed reports it is rebranding its watch platform, as it revealed one in three new smartwatch owners using the operating system also had an iPhone.

The company said it worked with watch and electronics brands to create “more than 50” devices running what was known as Android Wear, but will now be known as Wear OS. It said the new name will be rolled out to watches and phones “over the next few weeks”.

Google’s move echoes the recent rebranding of Android Pay as Google Pay.

The company noted the rebrand comes “as the watch industry gears up for another Baselworld next week” – an event during which numerous players have previously unveiled smart and hybrid watches.