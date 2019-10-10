 Fitbit shifts production to avoid China tariffs - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Fitbit shifts production to avoid China tariffs

10 OCT 2019

Wearables company Fitbit began moving the manufacture of most trackers and smartwatches away from China, to duck tariffs on goods made in the country imposed by the US.

In a statement, Fitbit said it began exploring the shift in 2018 as trade tensions between the US and China began to escalate. It said the production shift covers “effectively all” of its trackers and smartwatches, with the move expected to be completed by January 2020.

CFO Ron Kisling said the company already “made changes to our supply chain and manufacturing operations”.

Fitbit stated the financial impact will be discussed on its Q3 earnings call.

A 10 per cent tariff on $300 billion-worth of Chinese goods including smartwatches and fitness trackers was introduced on 1 September. Another round of tariffs affecting mobile phones, laptops, games consoles and computer monitors, among other things, is expected to be implemented from 15 December.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

