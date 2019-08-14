 Trump stalls phone import tariffs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Trump stalls phone import tariffs

14 AUG 2019

US officials announced mobile phones will not be included in a round of tariffs on Chinese imports set to go into effect on 1 September, granting a temporary reprieve to Apple and other technology companies.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative stated tariffs on mobile phones, laptops, games consoles, computer monitors and certain toys will be delayed until 15 December. It added a number of other unspecified products will be removed from the tariff list altogether for health, safety and national security reasons.

However, the US still plans to apply a 10 per cent tariff on $300 billion worth of other Chinese goods starting 1 September, including smart watches, fitness trackers and smart speakers.

In a video posted by CNBC, President Donald Trump explained: “We’re doing this for Christmas season, just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on US customers.”

The fourth calendar quarter is typically strong for technology companies.

Apple, which has been struggling to revive sales of its iPhone, was among a number of companies which urged the administration to reconsider tariffs on technology goods from China.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Hong Kong unrest spurs app downloads

Apple sued for alleged Siri privacy violations

Apple presses go on card launch
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association