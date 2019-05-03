 Fitbit sales track upward - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Fitbit sales track upward

03 MAY 2019

Fitbit hailed continued momentum in its business during the first three months of 2019, as it registered its first quarter of year-on-year growth in tracker sales for three years.

In addition to renewed growth in its fitness band business, a segment which has not been surrounded with optimism, the company said smartwatch sales increased 117 per cent year on year. During Q1, Fitbit refreshed its tracker line with its Inspire and Inspire HR wearables.

The company shipped 2.9 million units during the period, up 36 per cent from 2.2 million in Q1 2018. ASP decreased 19 per cent to $91, due to the introduction of more affordable devices.

In a statement, it said its strategy to increase the affordability of devices and expand its active user community is working, with growth in the base during Q1.

Products introduced within the last year (Charge 3, Inspire, Inspire HR and Versa Lite Edition) represented 67 per cent of revenue. The reinvigorated tracker line generated 58 per cent of device revenue, with smartwatches accounting for the rest.

The company recorded a 10 per cent increase in revenue to $271.9 million, its first annual rise for more than two years. Net loss for the quarter of $79.5 million was down slightly from $80.9 million.

Fitbit noted that margin was impacted by the growing mix of smartwatch revenue and lower yield from product launches: it also noted $2.5 million in restructuring charges.

Away from devices, the company touted 70 per cent revenue growth in its Fitbit Health Solutions unit to $30.5 million, which it said demonstrates “great progress” towards its $100 million revenue target for the year.

For the current quarter, the company is guiding again for an increase in devices sold and decline in ASP. Revenue is expected to grow in the 2 per cent to 7 per cent range.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Samsung suffers as smartphones struggle

Fitbit updates entry-level wearables

Fitbit debuts corporate-focused trackers
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association