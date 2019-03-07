Fitbit updates entry-level wearables - Mobile World Live

Fitbit moved to broaden the availability of health and fitness wearables, announcing a set of devices including a low-cost version of its Versa smartwatch, along with a number of moves set to maintain or improve user engagement.

The company said the $159.95 Versa Lite Edition is its most affordable smartwatch yet, while still offering core fitness and smart features including heart rate and sleep-stages tracking.

In the fitness band segment, it announced Inspire HR ($99.95), which it said is its “most affordable and stylish 24/7 heart rate tracking device”, and Inspire ($69.95), which targets “consumers who are new to wearables and want an even lower-cost, easy-to-use tracker”.

Inspire and Inspire HR were made available earlier this year through Fitbit’s enterprise and healthcare partners, with the company now stating that data from devices and software including activity, sleep and heart rate can “provide significant value to health plans and employers focused on improving health among their employee and member populations”.

Rousing

Fitbit Ace 2 ($69.95) is an update to its device for children aged six years-old upwards, with a new swimproof design with bumper to protect the screen during “kid-related activities”. It also has new animated clock faces, “motivating challenges to keep kids moving”, and avatars and cover photos to personalise profiles within the Fitbit app.

The Fitbit app is also set for a redesign, giving users more personalisation options to simplify viewing of fitness stats, logging data, discovering content and connecting with Fitbit’s “social community”.

Also launched was a rewards programme (in beta), providing customers with points for meeting targets that can be redeemed against products from Fitbit and partners Adidas, Blue Apron and Deezer. A paid premium service launch is planned “later in the year”.

The Fitbit Community Feed is expanding this month to more than 80 new markets across Asia, Europe and Latin America, in nine languages.