 Fitbit updates entry-level wearables - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Fitbit updates entry-level wearables

07 MAR 2019

Fitbit moved to broaden the availability of health and fitness wearables, announcing a set of devices including a low-cost version of its Versa smartwatch, along with a number of moves set to maintain or improve user engagement.

The company said the $159.95 Versa Lite Edition is its most affordable smartwatch yet, while still offering core fitness and smart features including heart rate and sleep-stages tracking.

In the fitness band segment, it announced Inspire HR ($99.95), which it said is its “most affordable and stylish 24/7 heart rate tracking device”, and Inspire ($69.95), which targets “consumers who are new to wearables and want an even lower-cost, easy-to-use tracker”.

Inspire and Inspire HR were made available earlier this year through Fitbit’s enterprise and healthcare partners, with the company now stating that data from devices and software including activity, sleep and heart rate can “provide significant value to health plans and employers focused on improving health among their employee and member populations”.

Rousing
Fitbit Ace 2 ($69.95) is an update to its device for children aged six years-old upwards, with a new swimproof design with bumper to protect the screen during “kid-related activities”. It also has new animated clock faces, “motivating challenges to keep kids moving”, and avatars and cover photos to personalise profiles within the Fitbit app.

The Fitbit app is also set for a redesign, giving users more personalisation options to simplify viewing of fitness stats, logging data, discovering content and connecting with Fitbit’s “social community”.

Also launched was a rewards programme (in beta), providing customers with points for meeting targets that can be redeemed against products from Fitbit and partners Adidas, Blue Apron and Deezer. A paid premium service launch is planned “later in the year”.

The Fitbit Community Feed is expanding this month to more than 80 new markets across Asia, Europe and Latin America, in nine languages.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Fitbit debuts corporate-focused trackers

Vuzix opens AR glasses to consumers

Wearables market tipped for double-digit growth
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association