English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
CES 2017
MWC 2016
MWL TV 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Fairphone calls for industry collaboration to ease self-repair

28 FEB 2017

The CEO of ethical handset manufacturer Fairphone called on the industry to make sustainability the next megatrend.

Ban van Abel said the industry needs to come together to make handsets easier to repair to increase the life of devices and reduce the amount of waste products created.

“It’s a bit disappointing that when I walk around here [MWC], everyone talks about trends and the next big thing, but the megatrend we’re all facing is sustainability and it’s just not there,” he said.

Fairphone launched its second handset – the Fairphone 2 – last year complete with a modular design and self-reparable parts. It has now sold 125,000 handsets and 70,000 replacement parts.

In the coming months it will launch an upgraded camera for the device, which the company said was the first self-upgradable hardware element available for any handset post-launch.

To expand its reach the company is looking for new partners to go alongside its existing channel deals with T-Mobile Austria and Swisscom. It also has a supply contract with the City of Barcelona to supply handsets to senior officials. However, many of its sales are still direct to consumers.

“We want to grow our business even further we need to sign partnerships to find channels we don’t already have,” van Abel added.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Fairphone targets sustainable materials sourcing

Fairphone touts modularity, as Fairphone 2 refreshed

Jolla unveils further Sailfish partnerships
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Day 2

Feature: MWC17 Day 1

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association