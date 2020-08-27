 Faceless Amazon wearable heads health play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Faceless Amazon wearable heads health play

27 AUG 2020

Amazon made a step into the digital health segment, launching a fitness tracking wristband which offers information through a dedicated mobile app.

The e-commerce company said its Amazon Halo service will use AI to provide users with a “comprehensive understanding of their health and wellness”.

Amazon Halo will be able to track a user’s sleep by using motion, heart rate and temperature data. Users are awarded points based on the duration and intensity of physical activity, though inactivity results in deductions.

The company claimed a body fat percentage measurement system is “as accurate as methods a doctor would use”.

Amazon Halo will also provide insights on a person’s energy and positivity by tracking their voice.

The company emphasised privacy credentials, explaining “health data is encrypted in transit and in the cloud”.

Amazon’s Halo wristband does not have a screen or notification options. But it does offer an accelerometer, temperature sensor, heart rate monitor, two microphones (which can be turned off), and LED indicator light.

The band goes on sale in the US today (27 August) priced at $64.99, which includes a six-month subscription. Thereafter, there is a $3.99 monthly fee.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Amazon furnishes users with AR decoration tool

Apple, Google release Covid-19 tracing tech

WHO plans Covid-19 symptom checker app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association