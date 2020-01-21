 Device shipment recovery to be led by 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Device shipment recovery to be led by 5G

21 JAN 2020

Gartner tipped global device shipments to grow a modest 0.9 per cent in 2020, driven by increased availability of 5G handsets.

In a statement, the analyst company said shipments of devices, a segment comprising mobile phones, tablets and PCs, would reach 2.16 billion units in 2020, up from 2.15 billion in 2019.

Stripping out mobile phone figures alone, the market was tipped to grow 1.7 per cent to 1.7 billion units this year, reversing a 2 per cent year-on-year decline in 2019, Gartner said.

Gartner cited demand from greater China and emerging markets in Asia Pacific as drivers of the overall market, with 5G models expected to account for 12 per cent of all mobile phone shipments.

Research director Ranjit Atwal, explained there would be a “slight market recovery” in 2020, as growing “availability of 5G handsets will boost mobile phone replacements, which will lead global device shipments to return to growth”.

Gartner expects the market share of 5G phones to increase over the next three years as prices decrease and service coverage improves, predicting growth from 12 per cent in 2020 to 43 per cent of all mobile phone shipments by 2022 and more than 50 per cent in 2023.

Any rise in mobile phone shipments in 2020 will be offset by declining PC numbers, signalling the end of three years of growth.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

iPhone shipments surge in falling China market

Samsung stakes claim on 5G handset market

ZTE readies dual-mode 5G flagship
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association