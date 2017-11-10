Deutsche Telekom to launch smart speaker next year

Deutsche Telekom is developing a smart speaker and voice assistant for the German market, Die Welt reported, which will pit it against tech giants such as Apple, Amazon and Google.

A beta test of the speaker developed by T-Labs will start early next year with a roll out planned for the spring. It will be priced at under €150.

The report said Amazon’s Alexa may also be included in the speaker along with the operator’s own assistant called Magenta.

Commands made to Magenta through the speaker will be transmitted to the cloud but automatically deleted after 30 days. However, if a user accesses Alexa via the speakers the data will be sent to Amazon and Deutsche Telekom has no control over it.

The operator worked with the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology to develop the voice assistant and is in talks to partner with third-party media services and supermarkets, so users can access a range of services via the device.

Last month at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin, Deutsche Telekom said its connected home platform will become the fourth major strand of its business, as it revealed aims to expand international rollout of the service.