English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Canonical calls time on mobile efforts

06 APR 2017

Canonical, the company behind the Ubuntu platform, is to focus on “cloud and IoT, rather than phone and convergence”, having failed to generate much traction in the devices market.

“I took the view that, if convergence was the future and we could deliver it as free software, that would be widely appreciated both in the free software community and in the technology industry, where there is substantial frustration with the existing, closed, alternatives available to manufacturers. I was wrong on both counts,” Canonical founder Mark Shuttleworth wrote in a blog post.

“This has been, personally, a very difficult decision, because of the force of my conviction in the convergence future, and my personal engagement with the people and the product, both of which are amazing,” he continued.

Canonical spent a number of years positioning Ubuntu as an alternative to Google’s Android, focusing on the premise it would be possible to use the same platform to power a range of devices, including PCs, tablets and smartphones. At one point, it was also seeing some success generating operator backing, including from some high-profile players.

But device vendors were not as quick to jump on board. Canonical worked with partners BQ and Meizu, but devices did not make it into the mainstream – despite assertions that there were other interested parties.

Alternative platforms
Canonical is not the only company to have struggled to find favour for an alternative smart device platform. Mozilla’s Firefox OS fell by the wayside, while Samsung is focusing its Tizen platform on wearables and smart TVs with limited exposure in the smartphone space.

Jolla also struggled with its Sailfish OS, although a change of strategy does appear to be generating some positives in some markets.

In early 2016, Shuttleworth said the Ubuntu platform was moving into “game changing” areas including NFV and IoT.

This week, Shuttleworth wrote: “The cloud and IoT story for Ubuntu is excellent and continues to improve. You all probably know that most public cloud workloads, and most private Linux cloud infrastructures, depend on Ubuntu. You might also know that most of the IoT work in auto, robotics, networking, and machine learning is also on Ubuntu, with Canonical providing commercial services on many of those initiatives. The number and size of commercial engagements around Ubuntu on cloud and IoT has grown materially and consistently.”

According to The Register, the move came after Canonical sought outside investors, who argued the venture was overstaffed and some projects lacked focus.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Ubuntu being pulled into “game changing” areas – Canonical

Android vendors eyeing Ubuntu – Canonical chief

Canonical, BQ target convergence with Ubuntu tablet
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association