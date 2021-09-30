 Boost Mobile to launch 5G phone - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Boost Mobile to launch 5G phone

30 SEP 2021

Dish Network MVNO brand Boost Mobile announced plans to launch a 5G phone it claimed would make the technology and other smartphone features more affordable for consumers.

The Celero5G will be exclusive to Boost Mobile and will be available in its branded retail locations in the coming weeks: it is accepting orders online with a promotional price of $279 available until end-October.

Features will include a 6.52-inch screen; three main and one forward-facing camera; 36 hours of battery life; and 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, expanable to 2TB via an SD card.

“Subscribers have told us loud and clear: they want speed, cool features, and a fair price”, Boost Mobile EVP Stephen Stokols stated.

The announcement of an exclusive 5G phone is Boost Mobile’s second move this week to differentiate itself from competitors in the US prepaid market: on 27 September it unveiled a customer loyalty programme based on blockchain technology.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Devices

