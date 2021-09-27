 Dish seeks customer loyalty boost with blockchain deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Dish seeks customer loyalty boost with blockchain deal

27 SEP 2021

Dish Network forged a collaboration with Cardano cryptocurrency creator Input Output Global (IOG) it predicted would accelerate customer loyalty programmes and simplify connecting businesses with consumers.

In a video announcement, Dish Network explained its flagship prepaid Boost Mobile MVNO brand will benefit from the alliance right away.

Boost Mobile EVP Stephen Stokols noted blockchain-based technology will enable Dish Network to reclaim some of the value other operators had “given away to app stores and software providers”.

Stokols predicted Dish Network will offer customers loyalty points when they subscribe to the MVNO, with the blockchain cryptocurrency making it easier for those rewards to be cashed in with other companies.

The Boost Mobile executive added the Dish Network programme had the potential to grow faster than airline loyalty schemes based on traditional currency.

Stokols added the collaboration will provide Dish Network the means to offer cryptocurrency to “the underserved, underbanked population”.

Dish Network may also use the blockchain technology to provide a secure digital identity to its customers: Stokols noted unifying the large number people currently have is an opportunity for mobile operators.

Cryptocurrency has been accepted as payment by Dish Network since 2014, a strategy it advanced through a deal with BitPay in 2018.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

