Asus touts ZenFone 3 availability, camera capabilities

Asus announced availability of its ZenFone 3 Zoom, describing it as its “most accomplished camera smartphone to date”.

Zenfone 3 Zoom sports an “innovative dual-camera system”, with 12MP, f/1.7-aperture, 23mm wide-angle lens paired with 12MP, 59mm camera for “instant 2.3X optical zoom”. Asus said this “ensures sharp focus for subjects at any distance”.

It also features an “all-new Portrait mode”, which “rivals the depth-of-field achieved by professional DSLR cameras”.

The front-facing 13MP camera is paired with a new “screen flash” mode, which uses the display to provide light in dark settings.

ZenFone 3 Zoom is also equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which gives it the ability to double-up as a power bank to charge other devices. The power is said to enable use of battery-intensive applications such as time-lapse photography without running out of charge.

It also has a 5.5-inch full HD Gorilla Glass screen.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, Asus said the smartphone will be available through a number of US retailers from 28 May, priced at $329.