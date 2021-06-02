 Demand for 5G smartphones fuels US trade-ins - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Demand for 5G smartphones fuels US trade-ins

02 JUN 2021

The value of device trade-ins in the US increased 25 per cent year-on-year in Q1, spurred by demand for and promotions of 5G devices, figures released by Assurant showed.

Assurant’s research is based on long-standing analysis from used device specialist Hyla Mobile, which it acquired in October 2020. It showed trade-ins raised $668 million during the opening quarter compared with $535 million in Q1 2020, with Apple models remaining top of the heap overall and Samsung’s Galaxy S9 leading the Android charge.

Apple devices returned a typical trade-in value of $192 in the recent quarter, around $100 more than the average Android device, with a mean age across all smartphones of 3.15 years.

In a blog, Hyla Mobile explained the annual increase was fuelled by demand for 5G models, which it describes as a “game-changer for trade-in and upgrade programmes”.

It noted consumers “have been waiting for the innovation” 5G devices offer and the creation of compelling offers around the next-generation devices along with “using trade-in and upgrade programmes as a vehicle to attract new customers” would be a key driver of “new device sales”.

US operators are already stepping-up such efforts.

Verizon yesterday (1 June) commenced a free 5G device offer for new and existing customers who trade-in smartphones when they take an unlimited plan.

T-Mobile US is offering to help post-paid customers clear outstanding balances on smartphones up to half of the value of the device, while AT&T is running promotions involving Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S21.

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

