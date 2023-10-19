Google revealed plans to begin production of some of its Pixel smartphones in India starting with its flagship Pixel 8 series, with the first locally made units set to hit the shelves next year.

During its Google for India 2023 event the tech giant confirmed speculation which emerged earlier this year claiming it was set to manufacture at least some units in the country.

Google India country head and VP Sanjay Gupta said the move was an attempt to make the devices more widely available across the country having seen “encouraging responses” from its initial smartphone launches in the country.

“We intend to start with the Pixel 8, and will partner international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel smartphones locally,” Gupta added. “We expect them to start to roll out in 2024, joining India’s momentous Make in India initiative.”

Make in India is a government-led push to encourage local development, manufacture and assembly of goods across a number of sectors. Among the players undertaking production in the country is Apple, which has already switched some of its assembly to the market.

According to Counterpoint Research figures released in August 2023 India’s mobile phone production increased by a compound annual growth rate of 23 per cent from 2014 to 2022 with 2 billion units produced in that time.

This, analysts claimed, was partly due to government schemes such as Make in India and huge internal demand with the country elevated to the second largest phone producing country.