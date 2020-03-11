 Vodafone Idea steps up cost-cutting efforts - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone Idea steps up cost-cutting efforts

11 MAR 2020

Vodafone Idea accelerated moves to streamline its operations to reduce costs by merging weaker service areas with strong ones, likely resulting in additional job losses, The Economic Times reported.

A source told the newspaper the company didn’t disclose how many staff would be at risk. It has a workforce of about 11,000.

The company reportedly is considering selling spectrum in areas where it has a low market share by revenue. India has 22 telecoms service areas, or circles.

Vodafone Idea previously said it completed the integration of constituent companies Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in 17 circles. As of mid-2019, the associated cost synergy programme was on track to meet a target of reducing annual opex by INR84 billion ($1.1 billion) by end-June.

The operator faces a tax bill of INR530 billion following a Supreme Court ruling over the definition of adjusted gross revenue. It paid an initial INR35 billion on 20 February, but is seeking flexibility over payment terms and timelines.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

