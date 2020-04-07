 US chip groups lobby for leniency on exports - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

US chip groups lobby for leniency on exports

07 APR 2020

Nine US industry and trade groups urged the Department of Commerce (DoC) to carefully consider the impact on the nation’s semiconductor industry before restricting exports of some components to China, Reuters reported.

The news agency reported groups including the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), National Foreign Trade Council and SEMI told Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross restrictions on shipments to China may result in “significant impacts” to the semiconductor industry.

They cited potential harm to the sector’s supply chains “and the broader technology sector” and called for a public consultation before restrictions are imposed.

Reuters explained the groups were responding to a prior move by US authorities to prevent gear falling into the hands of China’s military.

Its report indicated this was separate from moves to restrict shipments to Huawei, which faces a ban on supplies both directly from the US and indirectly, from overseas companies using American kit.

Chips
In early March, research by Boston Consulting Group commissioned by the SIA suggested the US’ position as a leader in semiconductors was being put at risk by broad restrictions on exports of commercial chip technologies to China.

Last week, Ajit Manocha, president of global electronics manufacturers industry association SEMI, warned US President Donald Trump the new export restrictions placed shipments of kit valued at $20 billion a year at risk, Reuters reported.

He added restrictions would also be a disincentive for future investment and innovation in the US.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Tencent, Huawei partner on cloud gaming

US seeks solution to Huawei trade extensions

US moves to cut off Huawei international chip supply
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association