US seeks solution to Huawei trade extensions - Mobile World Live

The US Department of Commerce (DoC) opened a public consultation seeking feedback on temporary reprieves granted to companies doing business with Huawei, as it again pushed back the date for implementing a ban on supplying goods and software to the Chinese vendor.

Its latest extension enables businesses to continue trading with Huawei until 15 May, holding off a block originally imposed in May 2019.

In a statement, the DoC explained the consultation aimed to gather views on whether future reprieves should be granted, with organisations being asked to detail the impact and cost of halting these.

It is also concerned about businesses which use Huawei equipment, seeking comment on what would be required to shift to other sources and how long would it take until the permits would no longer be required. Also being considered are potential revisions to enhance the effectiveness of the temporary permits.

The consultation opened yesterday (10 March) and runs until 25 March.

In a statement, Huawei said the latest extension won’t have a substantial impact on its business, noting: “This decision does not change the fact that Huawei continues to be treated unfairly. We have long held that the decision by the US Department of Commerce to add Huawei to the entity list has caused more harm to the US than to Huawei.”

In addition to moves to tighten trade controls, the US Department of Justice last month expanded legal action against the company, filing charges accusing it of racketeering and conspiring to steal trade secrets.