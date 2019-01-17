 True Move stands still on 700MHz auction - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

True Move stands still on 700MHz auction

17 JAN 2019

True Move, the second-largest operator in Thailand, announced it doesn’t plan to participate in a 700MHz spectrum auction scheduled to take place later in the year.

In a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the operator said its “main focus is on continued revenue and margin growth as well as cash flow improvement”.

It said it has sufficient low-band frequency at 850MHz and 900MHz which can be reallocated for 5G services, adding its investment in the next generation technology will use existing bandwidth in specific areas where the company expects good return on investment due to significant demand and readiness of compatible devices.

The company also said in the filing it is awaiting clarity on the government easing the payment terms for 900MHz licences.

Thailand’s regulator said in October 2018 it was considering extending licence payment terms for future sales from three years to between eight and ten years to reduce the financial burden on the winners.

True and market leader AIS have pushed the government for extensions on their 900MHz licences. Under a plan submitted by the regulator, but later dropped, the country’s prime minister considered using executive order to give the operators five-year extensions.

Better terms
The operator’s announcement comes two days after the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) approved draft conditions for a 700MHz sale, which extends the payment terms to ten years.

In early December 2018 the regulator announced it was delaying the 700MHz sale until the third quarter of 2019 as the band won’t be freed up until 2020.

Seven 5MHz-blocks of spectrum in the band will be sold. The 700MHz licences have a 20-year term and the winning bidders are required to pay 20 per cent of the final price in the first year, Bangkok Post reported.

A public hearing is expected to be held in February.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Hong Kong raises $767M in spectrum auction

Thailand pushes 700MHz spectrum sale to Q3

India operators push for affordable 4G spectrum
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association