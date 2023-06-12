Tribunal backs Axiata, Ncell in Nepal tax case

An international tribunal issued an order barring authorities in Nepal from demanding Axiata Group’s local mobile unit Ncell pay any additional levies and penalties related to a capital gains tax dispute.

In a statement, the operator group explained because Nepal had not adhered with earlier orders, the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes ordered it to pay Axiata Group’s UK subsidiary about $1.4 million and to reimburse Ncell for the cost of a loan.

Axiata UK and Ncell are not required to make any payments under the tribunal’s order.

The tax bill relates to Malaysia-based Axiata acquiring an 80 per cent stake in the Nepali operator in 2016.

A provisional order by the tribunal in December 2019 prevented the government from collecting NPR22.4 billion ($169.4 million) in outstanding capital gains tax.

Axiata UK and Ncell filed a request for arbitration in April 2019, with the country’s Supreme Court later reducing a capital gains tax demand from NPR63 billion to NRP45 billion.

Since Ncell already paid about NPR23 billion, it was ordered pay an additional NPR22 billion.