HomeAsiaNews

Telstra, Ericsson extend NB-IoT range

27 SEP 2018

Telstra, the largest mobile operator in Australia, worked with Ericsson to expand the range of its NB-IoT network with the aim of increasing its LTE footprint in rural and regional areas.

Ericsson said in a statement its technology extends the range of the 3GPP standards-based technology from around 40km to 100km from the base station. The expansion is activated entirely through software upgrades, with no changes required to NB-IoT devices. The vendor claimed the move means Telstra’s commercial LTE network supports the longest-range NB-IoT connections of its kind.

With the new capability, the operator’s NB-IoT coverage increases to more than 3.5 million sq/km and will provide enhanced accessibility and reliability, said Channa Seneviratne, Telstra’s executive director of network and infrastructure engineering.

The extended range capabilities were demonstrated on the operator’s network during a Telstra conference In Melbourne last week.

Telstra launched LTE-M in 2017 over an approximate 3 million sq/km before deploying NB-IoT technology in its IoT network in January.

LTE-M is a simplified industry term for LTE Cat M1 IoT technology, which is one of three cellular-based low power wide area IoT standards established by 3GPP in its Release 13 specification (the other two being NB-IoT and EC-GSM-IoT).

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

