 StarHub seeks broadband boost with MyRepublic - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

StarHub seeks broadband boost with MyRepublic

22 SEP 2021

StarHub revealed plans to strengthen its position in the Singaporean broadband market by taking a majority interest in rival MyRepublic’s internet business for SGD70.8 million ($52.4 million).

In a statement, the operator detailed its subsidiary StarHub Online will acquire a 51.1 per cent stake in a newly-incorporated entity called Republic Broadband, which will become a subsidiary of StarHub.

StarHub stated MyRepublic Broadband currently holds a 6 per cent share of Singapore’s broadband market and the purchase will boost its portion to around 40 per cent.

CEO Nikhil Eapen stated the collaboration would boost “innovation” and customer value.

The operator has the option to inject an additional SGD92 million if certain financial performance targets are hit and agreed to refinance SGD74.2 million of MyRepublic’s debt for three years.

MyRepublic CEO Malcolm Rodrigues explained the investment and partnership “validate the vision of digital transformation we set out to bring to the industry”, and advanced the company’s “journey towards IPO”.

Rodrigues will lead MyRepublic Broadband.

The transaction will be funded using StarHub’s internal cash resources and is expected to close by December, subject certain conditions and standard regulatory approvals.

MyRepublic operates an MVNO in Singapore using StarHub’s network. It failed to become the city state’s fourth mobile operator in 2016.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

StarHub offers Nvidia cloud gaming

StarHub forecasts stable revenue in 2021

StarHub financials tumble on Covid-19 woes
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association