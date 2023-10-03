SoftBank targets IoT growth with APAC staff boost

SoftBank Corp detailed plans to grow its global IoT business across Asia Pacific, setting the target of acquiring 2 million flat-rate connections globally by end-March 2026.

It plans to quadruple its IoT salesforce in the region and launch online IoT shops in partnership with German-based 1NCE.

SoftBank currently has marketing operations in 22 locations in nine Asia-Pacific countries.

Daichi Nozaki, SVP responsible for its global business, stated SoftBank will “collaborate with strong business partners like 1NCE” and use experience gained in providing IoT services in Japan to establish the APAC business.

SoftBank said it also will explore launching smart meter services.

The operator took an equity stake in 1NCE in 2022 and began selling its services in 19 APAC markets as part of an aim to diversify away from its core telecoms business.