SmarTone names Tencent VP as new head

Hong Kong operator SmarTone appointed former Tencent executive Tam Lok-man (pictured) as deputy CEO more than year after previous head Anna Yip stepped down.

Tam was previously a VP at Tencent Cloud International and Joox Music, and chief executive of WeChat Pay Hong Kong.

In a statement, the operator explained Tam brings more than 20 years of experience in product development, operation management and start-up investment for the internet and technology sector.

He also co-founded education and gaming start-ups, and worked for international investment banks.

Tam was also named executive director of the board.

SmarTone was the fourth largest operator in Hong Kong with 2.7 million connections at end September, GSMA Intelligence figures showed.