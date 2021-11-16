 SmarTone names Tencent VP as new head - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SmarTone names Tencent VP as new head

16 NOV 2021

Hong Kong operator SmarTone appointed former Tencent executive Tam Lok-man (pictured) as deputy CEO more than year after previous head Anna Yip stepped down.

Tam was previously a VP at Tencent Cloud International and Joox Music, and chief executive of WeChat Pay Hong Kong.

In a statement, the operator explained Tam brings more than 20 years of experience in product development, operation management and start-up investment for the internet and technology sector.

He also co-founded education and gaming start-ups, and worked for international investment banks.

Tam was also named executive director of the board.

SmarTone was the fourth largest operator in Hong Kong with 2.7 million connections at end September, GSMA Intelligence figures showed.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

