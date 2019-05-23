SKT works up HD map tech for Seoul traffic system - Mobile World Live

SK Telecom (SKT) signed an MoU with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to create HD map technology for autonomous vehicles on roads within the city’s planned intelligent transportation system zone.

The two will develop real-time update technology for HD maps covering a total of 121kms of public roads using information gleaned from 5G-capable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in 1,600 buses and 100 taxis.

In a statement, SKT said the duo also agreed to “create an autonomous driving ecosystem” by opening up access to relevant information including the HD maps “and data collected by 5G ADAS”.

The ADAS’ will collect 124 types of traffic information and transmit the data via 5G to enable real-time updates of the maps, it added, explaining the next-generation technology will enable the buses and taxis involved to “communicate with diverse objects on roads” including infrastructure and other vehicles.

Currently, vehicles only transmit GPS location information.

Choi Il-gyu, EVP and head of SKT’s B2B division, said: “The super-fast, hyper-connectivity 5G network is essential as a tremendous amount [of] data is constantly generated by connected vehicles.”

“SKT will work closely with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to turn Seoul into 5G smart mobility hub by applying the most innovative 5G technologies.”

In January, SKT was awarded a contract to deploy 5G infrastructure for Seoul’s cooperative-intelligent transport system (C-ITS) project, which is expected to be completed by end-2020.

Last month the operator signed a similar 5G autonomous vehicle agreement with the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority.