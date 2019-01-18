 SKT backs Seoul smart traffic system with 5G gear - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT backs Seoul smart traffic system with 5G gear

18 JAN 2019

SK Telecom (SKT), the largest mobile operator in South Korea, was awarded a contract to build 5G infrastructure to support a planned intelligent transportation system in Seoul.

The city’s cooperative-intelligent transport system (C-ITS) project has a budget of KRW25.4 billion ($22.6 million) and is expected to be completed by end-2020. The project aims to make Seoul’s roads safer using advanced vehicle communication technology.

SKT will deploy sensors and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) facilities on major roads in Seoul. The operator will also supply 2,000 5G terminals to buses and taxis, and set up a 5G control centre for data collection and transmission of safety information.

The C-ITS, which aims to cover 121km along a number of the city’s expressways, will enable buses and taxis, for example, to communicate with bus stops and traffic lights. The Seoul Metropolitan Government will be able to analyse the data in real time, SKT said in a statement. Traffic information can also be shared with non-5G vehicles through the operator’s T map service to reduce traffic accidents.

The 5G base stations and terminals will be developed and supplied jointly with Samsung.

Self-driving track
In addition, SKT and the city of Seoul will set up a large-scale testbed in the first half of this year to run autonomous vehicles in the Sangam Digital Media Centre area in western Seoul. In the testbed autonomous vehicles and ordinary vehicles can operate together.

An SKT autonomous vehicle travelling between major buildings is expected to be operational from June.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Unicom claims 5G call first using ZTE device

SKT targets Kakao Talk with RCS platform

Samsung, KDDI demo real-time UHD video transfer
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association