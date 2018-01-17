English
HomeAsiaNews

SKT tipped to acquire local automation company

17 JAN 2018

SK Telecom (SKT), the largest mobile operator in South Korea, is close to finalising a deal to acquire factory automation technology company Toptec, The Korea Herald reported.

Despite Toptec denying the report in a regulatory filing, an SK Holdings representative told the newspaper the operator is close to making a final decision on the acquisition. Several reports tipped SKT to sign an agreement with the Korea-based company by the end of the week.

However, the operator said in a regulatory filing it is yet to confirm an acquisition of a stake in Toptec.

SKT reportedly wants to expand into the smart factory area to drive growth as it rolls out its 5G network. The operator, which is the largest shareholder in SK Hynix, the second-largest chipmaker in the world, also wants the subsidiary to use Toptec’s technologies in its semiconductor fabrication lines, The Korea Herald said.

In January 2017 SKT announced plans to invest KRW5 trillion ($4.1 billion) over the next three years to develop artificial intelligence and IoT technology and services.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT sets up 5G network in self-driving pilot city

South Korea operator Q3 scorecard

SK Telecom Q3 profit jumps on equity gain
