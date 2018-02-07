English
HomeAsiaNews

SKT tests V2X in latest self driving trial

07 FEB 2018

SK Telecom, the largest mobile operator in South Korea, and the Korean Transportation Safety Authority (KOTSA) conducted trials using two self-driving vehicles which shared traffic information via the operator’s pre-standard 5G network.

During the trials, held in Korea’s K-City pilot city for autonomous driving in Hwaseong, two cars used vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technology, a 3D HD map and deep learning based decision making technology to communicate with each other and share traffic information with a control centre and traffic lights.

SKT said the vehicles, which it co-developed with KOTSA, safely completed trial runs on a 2km track, which included a school zone, crossroads and a highway. SKT deployed a 5G network using the 28GHz frequency band across K-City.

The operator said it will introduce its self-driving technology on the nation’s main highways in 2019 using its 5G network. The company said it co-developed artificial intelligence technology which helps self-driving cars make decisions on their own with Seoul National University. Nvidia will soon deploy a quantum technology-based security module which can prevent attempts to hack communications between self-driving cars and the control centre or IoT devices, SKT said.

In early January, SKT and KOTSA built a so-called 5G network for testing autonomous vehicles in K-City.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring

Read more

