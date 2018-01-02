English
HomeAsiaNews

SKT sets up ‘5G’ network in self-driving pilot city

02 JAN 2018

South Korea’s largest mobile operator SK Telecom (SKT) partnered with the Korea Transportation Safety Authority (KOTSA) to build a so-called 5G network for testing autonomous vehicles in K-City, the country’s pilot city for developing self-driving technologies.

SKT said in a statement the 5G test infrastructure supports a peak download speed of 20Gb/s, a communications control centre that transfers data to a test vehicle in less than 0.001 seconds and 3D HD maps with accuracy of less than 20cm. The test site was set up in three months.

K-City, located in Hwaseong, southwest of Seoul, covers an area of about 363,000 square metres and is designed to resemble real-world driving conditions. The test site gives Korean automakers and tech companies a platform to test 5G self-driving technology.

“We will continue to work with KOTSA to make K-City a mecca for self-driving research and development,” said Lee Jong-ho, SVP and vehicle unit leader at SKT.

SKT said 5G is a core infrastructure required to make vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies a reality. The idea is that, by using 5G infrastructure, autonomous driving will be able to predict accidents by sharing information between all types of vehicles.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

