 SKT forges health-focused joint venture - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT forges health-focused joint venture

11 MAR 2020

SK Telecom (SKT) established a digital healthcare joint venture with a Korean private equity company, with the aim of driving innovations through the use of advanced ICT.

The operator created Invites Healthcare by spinning off an existing business unit focused on the field and partnering with Newlake Alliance Management, a company SKT stated brings extensive experience in the sector.

Korea-based SCL Healthcare is also due to join the venture: after this, SKT said the new business will be valued at about KRW100 billion ($83.9 million), with Newlake Alliance the largest shareholder and the operator the second-largest with a 43.4 per cent stake.

Kim Joon-yun, who served as VP and head of SKT’s health business will head up the new venture.

SKT said the business will conduct “business activities in both domestic and overseas markets” and develop ICT-based disease management services to help people with chronic illnesses control their conditions.

It will also take over and operate Coach-coach Diabetes, a digital management platform developed by SKT.

International expansion will initially involve Invites Healthcare taking over SKT’s global healthcare partnerships in the Middle East and Asia.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT looks to 5G after profit hit

SKT teams with Bridge Alliance on 5G MEC

SKT, Byton pen 5G infotainment deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association