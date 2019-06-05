 Singtel takes store on the road - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel takes store on the road

05 JUN 2019

Singtel opened a shop without staff, in a move designed to revitalise the retail experience by making it faster and more convenient for customers to make transactions and purchases.

Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of Singtel’s Consumer Singapore group, said: “The future of retail is here and now. Our digital transformation integrates online and offline customer touch-points to deliver fresh and fuss-free buying experiences.”

The 45 square-metre outlet, named Unboxed, “fulfills the needs of today’s consumer and provides a peek into the next-generation of retail: fast, instant, convenient and experiential”, he added.

Portability is a key feature: Singtel said Unboxed has a modular design and can be easily transported and reconfigured to fit different spaces. While currently located in Singapore’s central business district, the operator plans to move it to new locations every few months to serve customers at high-traffic areas.

Video-assisted self-serve kiosks allow customers to sign up for mobile plans; pay bills; top up prepaid cards; and collect replacement SIMs. They can also try out new phones, and pick up devices and accessories they purchase.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

