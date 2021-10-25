 Singtel sharpens security focus with SecureTust sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel sharpens security focus with SecureTust sale

25 OCT 2021

Singapore-based Singtel continued a revamp of its operations with plans to offload its payment card industry compliance business SecureTrust to Sysnet Global Solutions for $80 million.

SecureTrust is a subsidiary of Singtel’s cybersecurity arm Trustwave.

Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon stated the sale follows “an extensive review of the Trustwave business and serves to sharpen its focus and reposition it for growth”.

He said by divesting the unit, Trustwave can better address cybersecurity threats by “concentrating on its core offerings of managed detection and response”, and managed security services.

The move is part of a corporate restructuring which includes plans to offload telecoms infrastructure assets.

Earlier this month, Singtel agreed to sell a 70 per cent stake in Australia Tower Network for AUD1.9 billion ($1.4 billion).

Singtel stated the financial impact of the transaction will not be material to the group.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singapore launches 5G testbed on Sentosa

Singtel, Ericsson target industry with 5G

Singtel cashes in on Australian tower assets
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association