Singtel hires former SmarTone CEO to lead consumer - Mobile World Live

Singtel named Anna Yip (pictured), previously CEO of Hong Kong operator SmarTone, as deputy CEO of its Singapore consumer business.

Yip stepped down in August after four years at the helm of SmarTone, handling its operations in Hong Kong and Macau. She will report to Yuen Kuan Moon, the head of Singtel’s consumer unit, and take over as group CEO at the beginning of 2021.

In a statement, Yuen said Yip is “an outstanding telecoms professional” who will add notably to Singtel’s management strength and diversity, noting her experience in financial services and management consulting will also “prove highly valuable as we accelerate our journey in the converging space of tech and telco”.

In October, Singtel named Yuen as the replacement for long-serving CEO Chua Sock Koong, who will retire on 1 January.