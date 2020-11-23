 Singtel hires former SmarTone CEO to lead consumer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel hires former SmarTone CEO to lead consumer

23 NOV 2020

Singtel named Anna Yip (pictured), previously CEO of Hong Kong operator SmarTone, as deputy CEO of its Singapore consumer business.

Yip stepped down in August after four years at the helm of SmarTone, handling its operations in Hong Kong and Macau. She will report to Yuen Kuan Moon, the head of Singtel’s consumer unit, and take over as group CEO at the beginning of 2021.

In a statement, Yuen said Yip is “an outstanding telecoms professional” who will add notably to Singtel’s management strength and diversity, noting her experience in financial services and management consulting will also “prove highly valuable as we accelerate our journey in the converging space of tech and telco”.

In October, Singtel named Yuen as the replacement for long-serving CEO Chua Sock Koong, who will retire on 1 January.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel chief confident of Covid-19 recovery

Ubitus trials cloud gaming on Singtel SA 5G network

Singtel promotes consumer head to CEO
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association