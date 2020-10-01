Singtel promotes consumer head to CEO - Mobile World Live

Singtel named Yuen Kuan Moon, head of its consumer unit and group chief digital officer (pictured), as the replacement for long-serving CEO Chua Sock Koong, who revealed she will retire on 1 January 2021.

In a statement, the operator said Chua will remain as senior adviser to the chairman to assist with the transition.

She has been CEO for the past 13 of a 31-year career with Singtel. The executive oversaw the addition of Australian operator Optus to its portfolio, and build a wide footprint across Asia with stakes in telecoms companies in India, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.

Chua expressed pride in how Singtel weathered “storms and business challenges” including the busting of the web bubble, a global financial crisis and tough competition in India.

“I’ve always said that Singtel’s strength lies in the resilience of our people” she said, expressing confidence this would carry the company through the Covid-19 (coronavirus) “crisis as well”.

Yuen joined the group in 1993 and was appointed CEO of Consumer Singapore in 2012.

GSMA Intelligence estimates for Q3 place Singtel as the largest operator in Singapore, with a 49.5 per cent market share.