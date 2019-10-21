Singapore plans 5G cloud gaming trials - Mobile World Live

Singtel, Razer and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) partnered to conduct 5G cloud gaming trials to assess the readiness of the network technology, in what they claim will be Singapore’s first use-case trial.

In a joint statement, the companies said gaming brand Razer will supply the 5G cloud gaming use case and test platform, while Singtel will provide the 5G and technical testing network.

Testing will kick off in the next few months at the Shaw Centre and Ngee Ann City on the Orchard Road shopping belt, and Razer’s Southeast Asia headquarters at one-north.

At the end of the trial, the two companies plan to hold a cloud gaming showcase which will be open to the public.

Tan Kiat How, chief executive of IMDA, said he is encouraged to see industry partners come together to develop innovative 5G services for businesses and consumers.

Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel’s CEO for Consumer Singapore and group chief digital officer, explained 5G is a literal game-changer when it comes to cloud gaming, noting latency and bandwidth are crucial to internet streaming and the next-generation technology will enable immersive gaming, even on mobile devices.

Min-Liang Tan, co-Founder and CEO of Razer, said while this is not the rollout of a commercial cloud gaming service, this opportunity is the first step for Singapore to spearhead 5G projects.