 Singapore plans 5G cloud gaming trials - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singapore plans 5G cloud gaming trials

21 OCT 2019

Singtel, Razer and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) partnered to conduct 5G cloud gaming trials to assess the readiness of the network technology, in what they claim will be Singapore’s first use-case trial.

In a joint statement, the companies said gaming brand Razer will supply the 5G cloud gaming use case and test platform, while Singtel will provide the 5G and technical testing network.

Testing will kick off in the next few months at the Shaw Centre and Ngee Ann City on the Orchard Road shopping belt, and Razer’s Southeast Asia headquarters at one-north.

At the end of the trial, the two companies plan to hold a cloud gaming showcase which will be open to the public.

Tan Kiat How, chief executive of IMDA, said he is encouraged to see industry partners come together to develop innovative 5G services for businesses and consumers.

Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel’s CEO for Consumer Singapore and group chief digital officer, explained 5G is a literal game-changer when it comes to cloud gaming, noting latency and bandwidth are crucial to internet streaming and the next-generation technology will enable immersive gaming, even on mobile devices.

Min-Liang Tan, co-Founder and CEO of Razer, said while this is not the rollout of a commercial cloud gaming service, this opportunity is the first step for Singapore to spearhead 5G projects.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singapore begins search for new digital finance players

Airtel dismisses stake sale speculation

SoftBank linked to Bharti Airtel move
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association