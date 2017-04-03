English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Reliance Jio extends free offer by 3 months

03 APR 2017

Indian mobile operator Reliance Jio not only extended the deadline for signing up to its Prime membership by two weeks, the 4G newcomer announced a summer special giving users an additional three months of free service.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries (pictured), said Jio was deluged by millions of customers queuing up to purchase its new tariff plans, so it extended the offer. He also announced the Jio Summer Surprise, which gives Prime members who make their first paid recharge prior to 15 April services for the initial three months on a complimentary basis.

“The Jio Summer Surprise will be the first of many surprises for Prime members,” said Ambani, noting 72 million subscribers enrolled in the plan in just over five weeks.

In late February, when it announced it would begin to charge for data Jio launched Prime membership, which costs INR99 ($1.48) and offers unlimited data and free voice for a year for INR303 a month.

The new three-month free offer will certainly draw criticism from rivals Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, which filed complaints with the telecoms regulator and competition agency after questioning the validity of Jio’s first extension of free data offers in December 2016.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) noted lower pricing is generally good for consumers, the larger question of whether such pricing conforms to tariff regulations is a matter that needs to be settled by the courts and the telecom tribunal, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

COAI director general Rajan Mathews told the ET “the industry will continue to bleed under this pricing, and there is the risk of cascading impact on the banks, government and equipment manufacturers”.

Ambani said Jio invested INR2 trillion ($15.3 billion) in its network and already deployed 100,000 mobile towers and plans to add another 100,000 sites this year.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Jio Prime members hit 50M

Indian operators ordered to re-verify user IDs

Jio queries Airtel speeds, files action against Ookla
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association