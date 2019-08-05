 NZ WISPs want 5G spectrum reallocation review - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

NZ WISPs want 5G spectrum reallocation review

05 AUG 2019

The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association of New Zealand (WISPA NZ) called on the government to carefully assess mobile operators’ efforts to acquire 5G spectrum, which the body claims is a land grab and could lead to more expensive internet service for rural broadband users.

In a statement, WISPA NZ chairman Mike Smith said: “Vodafone and its competitors are putting huge pressure on government to reallocate radio spectrum so they can run 5G more cost-effectively”, but noted some of the spectrum is already used by about 30 regional wireless ISPs, which collectively service tens of thousands of rural customers.

Smith argued the advantages of 5G are very much in the future, but in contrast, wireless ISPs are “solving the connectivity issue for rural New Zealand here and now”. He wants clear assurance from the government that no decision will be made to reallocate spectrum until various issues have been thoroughly aired in public.

Vodafone New Zealand, the largest mobile operator in the country by subscribers, last week announced it plans to switch on its 5G network in December, starting in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

India industry body calls for lower 5G reserve price

SKT stakes claim to 5G leadership

ZTE gains China approval for first 5G smartphone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association