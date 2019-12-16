 NZ offers early access to 3.5GHz spectrum - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

NZ offers early access to 3.5GHz spectrum

16 DEC 2019

New Zealand’s government gave the green light to free up additional 5G spectrum in 2020, heeding operators’ calls for the early release of airwaves in the 3.5GHz band.

The cabinet approved the allocation of short-term rights running from mid-2020 to 31 October 2022, for an unused portion of 160MHz of spectrum, which will be auctioned off in 2020.

Kris Faafoi, Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media minister, said early access to this spectrum will allow the telecoms industry to move forward in developing and deploying 5G services now, rather than waiting until long-term rights are switched-on in November 2022.

“Progressing with 5G will ensure New Zealand keeps pace with global developments, give us world-class connectivity, and provide a platform for exciting new applications which can improve future livelihoods and ways of life.”

Launches
Spark, the second-largest operator in the country, launched a limited 5G service using the 2.6GHz band in late September and recently expanded coverage in South Island towns and communities.

Mark Beder, Spark technology director, said last month the operator would prefer to use 3.5GHz spectrum as it believes it will be the primary spectrum band for mass deployment of 5G: “Acquiring enough C-band spectrum is an important requirement for all wireless network operators. As the spectrum is released we’ll be bringing more services, which we’ll roll out over time.”

Last week, Vodafone New Zealand switched on 5G in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

Tony Baird, technology director, said to reach 1Gb/s speeds it needs approximately 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum, so it will continue to work with the government on the early allocation and auction processes.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Korea plots 5G spectrum boost

Australia arranges second 5G spectrum sale

Hong Kong raises $128M in 3.5GHz sale
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association