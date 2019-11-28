 Spark expands 5G service in South Island - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Spark expands 5G service in South Island

28 NOV 2019

Spark New Zealand extended commercial 5G service to selected areas of five additional South Island towns and communities, using the 2600MHz band and equipment from Nokia.

The operator, which in late September turned on 5G service in Alexandra for a limited number of enterprise and consumer customers, said its network is now live in parts of Westport, Clyde, Twizel, Tekapo and Hokitika.

Spark introduced a flexible price plan, 5G Discover, which allows customers to pay less if they use less, starting at NZD75 ($48.18) up to a maximum NZD95 for 600GB of data per month.

Mark Beder, technology director, said many people are interested in wireless broadband as a service, but some are put off by the previous data caps. “The much higher data cap on 5G opens up an attractive proposition for more customers, as it can offer fibre-like speeds in places with no or limited fibre coverage.”

Last week, the operator announced it shifted to a multi-vendor strategy for its 5G radio access network and confirmed Nokia, Samsung and Huawei as preferred equipment suppliers.

Beder noted it would prefer to use C-band (3500MHz) as it believes this will be the primary spectrum band for mass deployment of 5G: “Acquiring enough C-band spectrum is an important requirement for all wireless network operators. As the spectrum is released we’ll be bringing more services, which we’ll roll out over time.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China 5G to revive global smartphone market

Telstra looks to cost-cutting to boost profitability

Maxis, Celcom explore sharing 5G assets
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association