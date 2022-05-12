 Nokia upgrades Tokyo 5G technology hub - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia upgrades Tokyo 5G technology hub

12 MAY 2022

Nokia reopened a technology centre in Tokyo after completing upgrades to provide clients with technical training, and access to testing and validation services to speed deployments of private 5G in Japan.

In a statement, the vendor noted its Advanced Technology Centre is designed to test and demonstrate its end-to-end portfolio of private 5G equipment, software and services. It also offers lab-as-a-service capabilities, which Nokia explained enables enterprises and operators to accelerate the release of new products and services.

The facility was originally established in 2017.

To demonstrate private 5G at the centre, Nokia explained it acquired a local radio licence from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The company added it plans to expand the private 5G network to staff in the entire office in the district of Tokyo where the facility is located.

Nokia Japan president John Lancaster-Lennox explained the centre allows customers to experience “the potential of Local 5G in the real-world environment” and to train “professionals in a simulated” network to “quickly resolve any deployment issue”.

Joseph Waring

Asia

