English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia, BlackBerry face fierce competition in Indonesia

10 MAR 2017

Nokia and BlackBerry are both targeting the fast-growing Indonesian market, one of each brands’ largest markets just few years ago, but re-entering the country will be a challenge because increased competition will hinder their growth, according to IDC.

While the research firm believes the vendors’ switch to the Android platform will make their brands more acceptable, the market – particularly the smartphone segment – has changed considerably since their glory days.

BlackBerry was the number one smartphone brand in Indonesia in 2012, while Nokia/Microsoft was top in total mobile phones the same year.

IDC argued BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) played a big role in getting the vendor’s devices in the hands of smartphone users in the past, but BBM is available on other devices now. In addition, device competition changed with the entry of aggressive China-based vendors.

HMD Global recently launched Nokia-branded phones, and the BlackBerry Aurora was released in Indonesia by BB Merah Putih.

“The Nokia and BlackBerry smartphones have decent specs, but they are priced to compete where the China-based vendors have already made their domain,” said Risky Febrian, IDC associate market analyst. “These vendors have successfully established themselves not only at the right price-point, but also with socially popular features such a selfie enhancing front cameras. This is where Nokia and BlackBerry are challenged, as just having decent specs would be insufficient for end-users to gain purchase interest.”

Additional challenges
IDC said a new 30 per cent local content requirement for 4G handsets is another barrier. While the regulation will not affect the entrance of the BlackBerry Aurora, which already complies with the requirement, it could impact the competitive edge of Nokia’s smartphones as it is uncertain how HMD will comply with the regulation when it comes into effect this year.

Febrian said the Nokia 3310 remake (pictured) is a good opportunity for Nokia to make its mark again in Indonesia: “But it rides largely on nostalgia and with limited features is meant to only target a niche group of users who grew up with that model. Apart from these users, the market may not react well to it due to its price of IDR700,000 ($52), nearly double the average selling price of other feature phones.“ he said.

Nokia last year lead the feature phone market in Indonesia with a 25 per cent market share under Microsoft ownership.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Indonesia to sell off additional spectrum by midyear

Asia Briefs: InMobi to invest $50M in Indonesia, Apple looks to China for next-gen screens & more

Grab nears deal to acquire payment startup for $100M
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association