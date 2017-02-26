HMD debuts new Nokia devices

HMD Global, the company now offering mobile phones under the Nokia banner, announced a “new generation of Nokia smartphones”, as well as “the return of a modern classic”.

According to Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global: “In the short time since HMD was launched into the market, the positive reception we’ve had has been overwhelming; it seems everyone shares our excitement for this next chapter.”

The company launched three smartphones, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 (pictured above) and Nokia 6, ranging from €139 to €229. In a statement, it said that the products “demonstrate a belief that every customer should have access to premium quality”.

The smartphones all run Android Nougat and will feature Google Assistant support, previously exclusive to Google’s own Pixel range.

Nokia 3 is the smallest of the three, with a 5-inch display and 8 MP wide aperture cameras (front and back), costing €139.

Nokia 5 will feature a Corning Gorilla Glass laminated 5.2-inch display and brings “robust structural integrity, attention to detail and the quality of a high-end flagship to everyone” for €189.

HMD had already unveiled Nokia 6 for the Chinese market. It comes with 5.5-inch full HD screen and will cost €229.

“Drawing on the hallmarks of the Nokia phone heritage of quality, simplicity and reliability, the range is designed for a new generation of fans,” the firm said.

Also announced was a “colourful reimagining” of the iconic 3310 feature phone (pictured, left). The most media hype has certainly been around this device, which will retail at €49 and is sure to stir nostalgia among many.

The focus is on its battery power: it has 22-hour talk-time and month long stand-by, and comes in four colours: red, yellow, blue and grey.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global, said: “For the Nokia 3310 we just couldn’t resist. We wanted to reward loyal Nokia phone fans and make a statement that rich heritage, innovation and modern design can go hand-in-hand. Fundamentally, it is about making sure that right across our portfolio we are delivering this pure Nokia experience,” he said.

All devices will be globally available in Q2 2017.