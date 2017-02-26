English
HomeDevicesNews

HMD debuts new Nokia devices

26 FEB 2017

HMD Global, the company now offering mobile phones under the Nokia banner, announced a “new generation of Nokia smartphones”, as well as “the return of a modern classic”.

According to Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global: “In the short time since HMD was launched into the market, the positive reception we’ve had has been overwhelming; it seems everyone shares our excitement for this next chapter.”

The company launched three smartphones, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 (pictured above) and Nokia 6, ranging from €139 to €229. In a statement, it said that the products “demonstrate a belief that every customer should have access to premium quality”.

The smartphones all run Android Nougat and will feature Google Assistant support, previously exclusive to Google’s own Pixel range.

Nokia 3 is the smallest of the three, with a 5-inch display and 8 MP wide aperture cameras (front and back), costing €139.

Nokia 5 will feature a Corning Gorilla Glass laminated 5.2-inch display and brings “robust structural integrity, attention to detail and the quality of a high-end flagship to everyone” for €189.

HMD had already unveiled Nokia 6 for the Chinese market. It comes with 5.5-inch full HD screen and will cost €229.

“Drawing on the hallmarks of the Nokia phone heritage of quality, simplicity and reliability, the range is designed for a new generation of fans,” the firm said.

Also announced was a “colourful reimagining” of the iconic 3310 feature phone (pictured, left). The most media hype has certainly been around this device, which will retail at €49 and is sure to stir nostalgia among many.

The focus is on its battery power: it has 22-hour talk-time and month long stand-by, and comes in four colours: red, yellow, blue and grey.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global, said: “For the Nokia 3310 we just couldn’t resist. We wanted to reward loyal Nokia phone fans and make a statement that rich heritage, innovation and modern design can go hand-in-hand.  Fundamentally, it is about making sure that right across our portfolio we are delivering this pure Nokia experience,” he said.

All devices will be globally available in Q2 2017.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

