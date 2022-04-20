 New business units drive China Tower growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

New business units drive China Tower growth

20 APR 2022
tower

China Tower booked gains during Q1, with its smart tower and energy units leading revenue increases as its traditional tower business registered modest growth.

In a statement, chairman Zhang Zhiyong explained China Tower continued to strengthen resource sharing to support the expansion of the country’s 5G networks.

The company added 18,000 sites year-on-year to end March with 2.05 million under management. Total tenants rose by 96,000 to 3.5 million, pushing the average number per tower from 1.68 in Q1 2021 to 1.7.

Net profit improved 28.7 per cent to CNY2.2 billion ($343.1 million), while operating revenue increased 7 per cent to CNY22.6 billion.

Smart tower revenue rose 34.9 per cent to CNY1.2 billion and sales from its energy unit increased 70.3 per cent to CNY642 million.

Revenue from its tower business increased 3.1 per cent to CNY20.8 billion though its contribution to overall turnover declined from 89 per cent in Q1 2021 to 85.7 per cent. Indoor distributed antenna system sales grew 35.7 per cent to CNY1.3 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Value-added shift delivers for China Tower

China Tower records continued gains

China Tower boosts profit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association