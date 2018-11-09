English
HomeAsiaNews

Myanmar operators unite on subscriber data use

09 NOV 2018

Myanmar’s four mobile operators announced they have joined forces to educate subscribers on data usage.

In a joint statement, MPT, Ooredoo, Telenor and Mytel explained the move aims to help subscribers avoid unexpected charges or quick depletion of data quotas, which they noted occasionally occurs when devices are active.

The combined effort aims to help inform users of ways to ensure efficient and proper usage of their network data connectivity. The operators noted many users are still unaware of the impact of factors including mobile device settings and usage patterns, in particular when unintended bill or data consumption takes place.

Each operator issued a ten-step guide on proper data network connectivity set-up and tips on reducing data loss.

The country has 52.8 million mobile connections, with MPT holding a 47 per cent market share, Telenor 32.3 per cent, Ooredoo 17.1 per cent and newcomer Mytel (3.6 per cent), Q3 figures from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

