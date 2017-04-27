Mobvoi, Unicom release eSIM smartwatch

China-based Mobvoi released two versions of a smartwatch under the Ticwatch brand with an embedded SIM (eSIM) module supported by Shanghai Unicom.

The Ticwatch S (pictured) is a sports model, while the Ticwatch E is a fashion version. Both feature a 1.4-inch OLED display, NFC and GPS chips, a heart rate monitor and an IP67 waterproof rating.

Mobvoi is the first vendor to partner with Shanghai Unicom, a unit of China Unicom, to launch eSIM editions of its smart device.

Shanghai Unicom deputy GM Dai Ling said its eSIM is based on GSMA’s Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) specifications. The eSIM download and management technology is in full compliance with the SGP.22 GSMA RSP Technical Specification V2.0, which enables remote SIM provisioning in any consumer device and for devices to store more than one operator profile concurrently (although they can only be used one at a time).

Dai told Mobile World Live he is confident about the prospects of its eSIM business and intelligent wearable products. He is particularly optimistic about its cooperation with Mobvoi: “In the future eSIM is expected to provide intelligent integrated service solutions for the home, car and other industries.”

China Unicom plans to cooperate with more device vendors to expand the product categories using its eSIM, he said. “We expect our eSIM will provide service for millions of devices before Mobile World Congress Shanghai next year.”

Mobvoi is an artificial intelligence (AI) company established in 2012, which developed Chinese voice recognition, natural language processing and vertical search technology in-house. It is focused on consumer products and raised more than $75 million in funding.