 Malaysia operators push for second 5G network - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Malaysia operators push for second 5G network

15 DEC 2021

Major mobile operators in Malaysia called on the government to move away from a controversial decision to allow a single 5G wholesale network, suggesting in a meeting with representatives from Communications and Multimedia Ministry that a second nationwide network be set up, Reuters reported.

The news agency reported Celcom Axiata, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile pushed for two wholesale networks, each to be built and managed by a consortium of operators. They proposed in the meeting that two groups roll out the networks in parallel in 2022 to speed up the initial deployment and separate them in 2023 to give the country “the security of dual competing networks”.

The operators also expressed interest in being allowed to take equity in Digital Nasional, Malaysia’s state-owned 5G wholesale network operator and asked to be more involved in the rollout plans, Reuters wrote.

YTL Communications, a smaller operator, favoured the original single network plan. Telkom Malaysia stated it would support the government’s decision.

The country’s cabinet is scheduled to make a decision on a possible alternative to a single 5G network in January 2022.

DNB was tipped to begin trials of the technology in parts of three major cities this week.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Airtel partners with Capgemini on enterprise 5G

HK creates spectrum licence for private services

Docomo, Nokia highlight open RAN fronthaul progress
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association